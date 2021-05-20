﻿MMDA to help PBA set up NCR practices

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is extending its help to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in resuming team practices in the National Capital Region (NCR).

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said both parties would work on some proposals to be given to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for the safe conduct of Metro Manila training amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said everyone’s health and safety would be the top priority in setting up the practice protocols.

“We have to ensure the safety of everyone, not only the players but the general viewing public. We cannot compromise the health and well-being of all,” Abalos told PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial who paid a courtesy call on the MMDA chief at the agency’s headquarters in Makati City on Thursday.

Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra said despite Metro Manila being placed under general community quarantine, gyms and practice courts remain closed due to heightened restrictions imposed on the area to further reduce the number of active Covid-19 cases.

“Basketball is the Filipinos’ national pastime. But there is no denying that the PBA is faced with a tough challenge now because of the pandemic,” Abalos said.

The PBA has recently approved the plans of the 12 member teams to hold practices outside Metro Manila, particularly in Batangas City, Laoag, and Angeles.

Source: Philippines News Agency