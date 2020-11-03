﻿MMDA to close another Edsa U-turn slot on Nov. 9

Another U-turn slot along Edsa will soon be closed to allow city buses and emergency vehicles exclusive access to its two innermost lanes, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday.

In a message to reporters, the MMDA said the U-turn slot near Dario Bridge in Quezon City will be closed to both northbound and southbound traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 9.

“Traffic advisory signages were installed in the vicinity of the affected U-turn slot to guide and inform motorists of the impending closure,” the MMDA said.

In a media bulletin, it advised northbound motorists that want to head back south to take the U-turn slot near Oliveros Drive, in front of a Shell gas station.

For southbound motorists that want to head north, it said they may instead take the U-turn slot at Edsa-Quezon Avenue flyover.

The Dario Bridge U-turn will be the fourth U-turn slot that the MMDA will close for the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Edsa Busway project.

On October 26, MMDA closed the U-turn slot near Corregidor Street. The two other closed U-turn slots are in front of the Quezon City Academy and near North Avenue.

Source: Philippines News Agency