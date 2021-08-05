﻿MMDA seeks probe into ‘no vaccine, no ayuda’ fake news

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the spread of rumors that only those vaccinated against Covid-19 will receive financial aid or “ayuda” during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

In a letter addressed to NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor on Thursday, MMDA Chair Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has asked the NBI to find the sources of misinformation and hold them accountable.

“I am requesting your Bureau to initiate the investigation of the said fake news in order for those persons responsible therefore to be held accountable in causing unruliness at the vaccination sites and thereafter to file the necessary charges against them,” Abalos said.

In a separate statement, he said these rumors are “fake and baseless” and clarified that the government would give PHP1,000 to PHP4,000 to low-income residents regardless if they are vaccinated or not.

“To set the record straight, the distribution of ‘ayuda’ and/or benefits or privileges is not anchored on whether an individual has been inoculated or not,” Abalos said.

The spread of fake news, he said, has caused alarm and resulted in crowding in vaccination sites in Manila, Las Piñas and Masinag in Antipolo City.

“Everything was in order until the proliferation of these fake news. This misinformation would affect not only the vaccination process and target, but would cause harm to peoples’ lives,” Abalos said.

He said the 17 local governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) have committed to administering 250,000 jabs daily during the two-week ECQ after the national government approved their request for four million additional vaccine doses.

“All the local chief executives in Metro Manila are resolved to ramp up the vaccination program. We assure the public that the supply of vaccines is secured,” Abalos said.

He urged the public against spreading misinformation and to wait for their vaccination schedule.

“Local chief executives of Metro Manila are on top of the situation, ensuring that queues are orderly,” Abalos said.

To date, he said there are more than 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines already administered in the entire NCR, with the four million additional jabs to increase the number of those inoculated to 45 percent of the region’s population.

On Tuesday, the country reached a milestone in its vaccination program after administering a total of 702,013 Covid-19 vaccine doses in one day.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 jabs administered in the entire country has reached 21,912,142, with 12,073,567 as first doses.

Source: Philippines News Agency