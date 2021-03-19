﻿Mltimillion housing projects await ex-rebels in E. Visayas

Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario on Thursday vowed PHP75 million for the construction of housing projects for former communist rebels in the Eastern Visayas Region.

Del Rosario, also the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security, made the assurance during the launch of the Barangay Development Program, a counter-insurgency plan aimed at delivering various government programs in conflict-afflicted and geographically isolated villages that have been considered “cleared” of the influence of rebels.

“The government is fully committed to addressing the issues of insurgency in the region, particularly in the areas infiltrated by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA),” he said in a speech.

On Thursday afternoon, members of the Joint National Task Force-Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Eastern Visayas (NTF-RTF-ELCAC Region 8) were with President Rodrigo Duterte in Tacloban City, Leyte.

At the event, del Rosario cited Duterte’s strong political will and aggressive leadership to end insurgency in the country, resulting in the massive surrender of NPA rebels, particularly in the far-flung communities.

“Mr. President, this is the first time in our country’s history that we see all these happening because of your strong leadership, clear direction, and uncompromising political will as Chairman of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict in the whole country,” he told Duterte.

“With strong political will from both the national and local leadership, the convergence of efforts by all stakeholders, we are confident that RTF-ELCAC 8 will be able to neutralize the CPP-NPA-NDF.”

Persona non-grata

Del Rosario, who was assigned in Samar and Leyte while with the Philippine Army in the 1980s, lauded local executives in the Eastern Visayas for calling out the CPP-NPA for their atrocities and violence.

Some 3,395 out of 4,390 barangays, or 77 percent of barangay officials in the entire region, declared persona non-grata the members of communist terrorist groups.

All mayors and governors of the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar did the same, del Rosario added.

Based on del Rosario’s report, the 8th Infantry Division has neutralized 71 rebels, who were either captured or killed. There were also 2,428 who surrendered and eight child warriors rescued through the implementation of Executive Order No. 70, which was signed by President Duterte in December 2018, creating the NTF-ELCAC that institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach in obtaining exclusive and sustainable peace-giving us an effective solution against communist-terrorists.

Security forces have also recovered around 103 high-powered and 123 low-powered firearms from terrorist groups within Eastern Visayas and dismantled seven of 11 communist front organizations.

“The remaining CPP-NPA-NDF capability in Region 8 is continuously declining, hence, we are declaring today that our timeline to neutralize and diminish the influence and fighting capability of the communist terrorists is achievable and doable within the President’s term,” del Rosario said.

He also cited the efforts of various national agencies to end local terrorism while pushing progressive economic developments within conflict-afflicted communities.

“This convergence of efforts and the practice of good governance will have a tremendous impact on the lives of our rural dwellers,” he said. “With the convergence of all efforts toward ending insurgency problem in the area, the RTF-ELCAC8 sees the imminent defeat of the CPP-NPA-NDF (National Democratic Front).”

He likewise lauded various agencies for implementing infrastructure projects, livelihood programs, and development assistance across Eastern Visayas.

Del Rosario noted that Eastern Visayas “has been deprived of economic gains, despite its huge potential, due to security issues.”

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

