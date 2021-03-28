﻿MLO pursues drive to produce next generation of champs

MILO Philippines continues to drive its lifelong legacy of energizing children through sports with the announcement of its new campaign, “Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon – Tuloy ang Pagiging Champion”, serving as the brand’s banner theme for 2021.

The campaign was initially unveiled on television, the MILO Philippines Facebook page, and YouTube channel, highlighting the country’s sports heroes to show that parents can still help their kids jumpstart and propel their champion dreams at home amidst the changing waves of time.

“Sports is deeply entrenched in the fabric of human lives. No matter what the challenges, our athletes of yesterday have shown great determination and grit to work for their aspirations which enabled them to become the Champions we admire today,” Nestlé Philippines-MILO assistant vice president Lester P. Castillo said in a news release on Thursday.

He said the Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon – Tuloy ang Pagiging Champion campaign is dedicated to the next generation of athletes.

“By sharing the journeys of our Philippine sports heroes, we hope that, with the guidance of their parents, kids are further inspired to pursue their dreams,” Castillo said.

Under the campaign, renowned athletes such as world champion and Tokyo Olympics gymnast Caloy Yulo, international multi-medalist and taekwondo jin Japoy Lizardo, volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez, and former PBA superstar Chris Tiu star as the role models for the new generation of athletes Sofia Ildefonso of volleyball, siblings Anna Beatrice and Mateo Luiz Sarmiento of taekwondo, Nathan Ayson of gymnastics, Mikaela De Leon Martires of basketball – all of whom came from MILO’s sports programs.

Castillo said MILO strives to keep sports alive by combining innovation and tradition evident in the brand’s sports programs that stood the test of time.

“It is through this manner that MILO is able to help parents engage their children into sports through the years. Since 1964, MILO has been supporting grassroots sports in the Philippines. The brand’s time-honored programs such as the National MILO Marathon, MILO Sports Clinics, MILO Little Olympics and the MILO Champ Camp, have served as the springboard for many of the athletes we know and love today,” he added.

Keeping the champion spirit alive

By being an active collaborator of the sporting community and a partner of Filipino parents, MILO is greatly positioned to further advance its pursuits of helping parents unlock their child’s sporting potentials.

United by the shared commitment of helping the younger generation of future champions, MILO works with industry players such as the national sports associations (NSAs), Department of Education (DepEd), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to develop more sustained programs geared towards health and nutrition.

What came to fruition from these partnerships was MILO’s umbrella online sports program the MILO Home Court.

“It was the brand’s breakthrough initiative to pivot its signature on-ground sports activities to online. Its core sub-programs, the MILO Sports Clinics Online, the MILO Champion Habit with DepEd, the Champion Live and Minute have collectively reached 50 million views from children and parents from its instructional video content, attained 35 million post engagements and received 40,000 enrollees for its online sports classes which helped create jobs for 1,000 sports coaches, over the past year,” Castillo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency