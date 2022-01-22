﻿MisOr to build P90-M sports oval facility

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental will pursue its construction of a PHP90-million worth track and field oval facility in Balingasag town of the province as part of its sports development program.

In a statement Friday, the provincial government said the fund will be sourced from the Special Education Fund of the provincial Local School Board and built within the compound of the Balingasag Central School.

Jerome Mundo, head of the provincial public employment service office, said the facility was Governor Yevgeny Vicente Emano’s plan so the youth may not only excel academically but also through sports.

“That’s why he provided a track and field (project) in the first district (of Misamis Oriental), of which oval is rubberized, in preparation for their sports division meets, regional meets, or the Palarong Pambansa (National Sports Competition),” he said.

The groundbreaking and its target completion have yet to be announced within the year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency