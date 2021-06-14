﻿MisOr sets aside P1.9-M to aid 424 villages

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental announced on Monday that it will allocate over PHP1.9 million as cash assistance to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) efforts in its 424 villages.

Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Emano said during the virtual flag-raising ceremony that each village will get PHP4,500 cash to help in Covid-19 response efforts.

Emano said the assistance will be given personally as going to the bank will mean added inconvenience and expenses.

“Example, in Balingasag town. They won’t need to come to Cagayan de Oro City just to encash a cheque,” he said.

It will take about an hour and a half to reach this city from Balingasag town.

“Let’s just gather maybe each municipality, then the treasury will distribute the PHP4,500 cash,” Emano said.

Based on the June 13, 2021 data from the Department of Health in Regin 10 (Northern Mindanao), Misamis Oriental still has 972 active Covid-19 cases out of the 4,367 total confirmed infections.

Recoveries have reached 3,270 and coronavirus-related deaths 125.

