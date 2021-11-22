﻿MisOr ramps up vax drive to meet population target this year

One of the villages in the municipality of Opol, Misamis Oriental is ramping up its Covid-19 vaccination rollout, including minors aged 12 to 17, to meet its population protection target.

During Saturday night’s CORDS X podcast hosted by Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security Region 10 and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Barangay Igpit chief Eliezer Vacalares Jr. shared that 1,443 minor-aged residents were vaccinated the past week, while 920 or 62 percent of its estimated 1,500 senior citizens are already inoculated.

“We are hoping that the number will increase,” said Vacalares, who is also the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay of Opol.

Opol has two vaccination sites, one at a fast-food restaurant in Igpit and the other at the covered court of the town’s central community.

Since last week, Governor Yevgeny Vicente Emano has been encouraging his constituents to get vaccinated as 431,610 more must be vaccinated to meet the target of 681,571 this month.

Dr. Ellenietta Gamolo, Assistant Director of Department of Health Region 10, previously said in an online conference that more vaccines will be sent to Northern Mindanao Region as the national government begins providing booster or additional shots.

