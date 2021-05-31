﻿MisOr guv warns ‘uncooperative’ Capitol employees

-Misamis Oriental Provincial Gov. Yevgeny Emano on Monday warned Capitol employees who are “uncooperative” in the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) risk assessment.

During the virtual flag raising, Emano narrated that reports reaching him indicated that a number of Capitol employees called for risk assessment following a history of infections in their offices had shown “uncooperative behavior”.

“Our employees are so rude. The PHO (Provincial Health Office) is helping them with the risk assessment, but they are the ones who don’t cooperate and don’t respond correctly,” Emano said.

The governor said he has already directed Dr. Jerie Calingasan, PHO chief, to send him a list of names of those who refused to cooperate.

“I will talk to them personally and ask what their problem is, why even with risk assessment they cannot show good behavior,” Emano said.

He said the PHO risk assessment is “for the employees’ own good.”

Meanwhile, Emano also advised Capitol offices that implemented skeleton working arrangements to provide a thorough report to monitor the movement of their personnel.

The offices include the Provincial Accounting Office (PAO), Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), Provincial Budget Office (PBO), and Provincial Early Childhood Care and Development Office (PECCDO).

“When we implement skeletal arrangements, we also need to monitor the employees. The concern of Dr. Jerrie is that if the employees are on skeletal arrangement and went outside, then enter the office the next day and become positive, then that would really be a problem,” he said.

Based on the data from the Misamis Oriental Provincial Task Force against Covid-19 as of May 20 this year, the province has recorded 2,879 total confirmed cases, of which 615 are active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency