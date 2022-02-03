﻿MisOr guv calls for probe on illegal drug trade inside jail

Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Vicente Emano on Wednesday ordered an investigation on the provincial jail after a pregnant woman was caught trying to deliver illegal drugs inside the facility.

In an interview, Emano said the foiled drug trade on Tuesday evening can be an indicator that it has been going on for quite some time now.

“If they (the police) can discover it with that big (amount of illegal drugs), then it might have started small before,” he said.

On February 1 at 9:22 p.m., a pregnant Alyssah Ashlimar Rashid, 24, was allegedly caught by the police trying to bring in 28.5 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of PHP193,800.

While Emano congratulated Provincial Jail Warden Robert Roy Bahian for the prompt response, he said he will invite the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to look into the possibility that “insiders” might be involved in the drug trade.

“God forbid, hopefully, some jail guards are not into it (drug trade),” he said.

In a report from the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), the suspect, of Zone 10 Upper Carmen, delivered the illegal drugs by slipping them over the perimeter fence of the provincial jail.

In an interview via Magnum Radio, provincial jail overseer Roehl Leon Factura said the suspect did not go to the jail as a visitor and instead intentionally tried sneaking in the alleged shabu.

Factura, together with the operating police personnel from COCPO’s Station 2, is also looking into the possibility that this was not the suspect’s first time to bring alleged illegal drugs inside the jail facility.

“It is possible because she has mentioned earlier that she also delivered (alleged illegal drugs) yesterday in the evening or the other day. However, we are still investigating that together with the police,” he said in the vernacular.

According to the police report, the intended recipient of the alleged shabu was identified as Salic Bato, a person deprived of liberty who incidentally is also detained on drug charges.

However, Bato denied the accusation and his association with Rashid.

