﻿MisOr exec says 6 months ‘too short’ for Eleazar’s reforms

Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar can do more had his term been longer than six months.

Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Vicente Emano, in his speech on Sunday during Eleazar’s visit at the Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Villanueva town, said he admired how Eleazar instilled disciplined and cleanliness among his men.

“Problem is, he is our PNP chief for only six months. How I wish he could handle PNP for six years, not just six months, so we could have seen new police stations that are spic and span and well-disciplined policemen and women,” he said.

Eleazar assumed office in May 2021 and will retire next month when the turns 56.

He witnessed the provincial government’s turnover of 10 motorcycle units worth PHP2.5 million to the PPO-MisOr, groundbreaking of the Provincial Director’s Quarters, and completion of the second phase of the covered court inside the provincial headquarters.

Emano said Eleazar can continue public service should he decide to seek an elective position.

“If you’re asking, if this policeman is decent, he is more than decent. I wish that his public service will not end as a policeman. I can see him one day, maybe in the Senate,” Emano said.

Region 10 visit

Since Thursday, Eleazar has been visiting police headquarters in the Northern Mindanao region under the Police Regional Office-10.

Eleazar said visiting the PPO-MisOr was “saving the best for last” as he acknowledged the accomplishments of the provincial police and provincial government in maintaining peace and order.

“We can witness the support of our stakeholders particularly our LGUs (local government units). We were able to have the chance to visit different provinces and we can see our local chief executives have been supporting programs for peace and development,” he said.

Military partnership

Meanwhile, the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) lauded the efforts of the police force in helping the Army implement Community Support Programs (CSP) in the hinterland villages of the Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., 4ID commander, said the PNP plays a critical role in addressing the local communist armed conflict in the their areas of responsibility, particularly law enforcement operations that can disrupt or eradicate the “aboveground works” of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front and their front organizations.

Source: Philippines News Agency