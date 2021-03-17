﻿MisOr, CDO esports tourney kicks off March 27

The first major local esporting event of the year is set to kick off on March 27, organizers said.

Debuting with four online games, the two-day esports tournament will also see the launching of the Misamis Oriental Esports Organization (MESO), a youth-based group with the support of the Misamis Oriental provincial government.

Cris Roger Olape, MESO’s secretary-general, said Monday the initial games to be played at the Ayala Centrio Mall here will be Mobile Legends, NBA 2K, Call of Duty, and Tekken.

Olape said team registration opened on March 12 up until March 15.

“Participants need to be from Misamis Oriental. For inclusivity, we also get participants from Cagayan de Oro so we could fill for other municipalities that did not endorse participants,” he said.

Participants must at least be 15 years old.

Olape said 152 participants have listed to join, with Tekken having the most number of players.

“The tournament will also serve as our tryout. We will handpick the players based on their performance, age, personality, and attitude,” he said, adding that there will also top prizes at stake.

During the tryouts, Olape said chosen teams would have the potential to be part of MESO’s “Misamis Oriental Pro Teams,” which the group envisions to represent the province in national and international esporting competitions.

Established only this year, Olape said MESO aims to create an environment of “unified spirit of solidarity…among young individuals, while striving to champion a community that is fair, engaging, welcoming and uplifting”.

Source: Philippines News Agency