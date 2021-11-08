﻿MisOr bettor second lotto millionaire this month

A lone bettor from Misamis Oriental became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP8.24 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 24-27-29-08-22-04 with a jackpot of PHP8,244,527. The ticket was purchased in Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

To claim the check, the bettor must proceed to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

A total of 60 other bettors who guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations won PHP24,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 2,015 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 25,356 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

This is the second time this month wherein a lone bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery’s games.

During the draw on Thursday, a sole bettor from San Carlos City, Pangasinan bagged the PHP125 million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News Agency