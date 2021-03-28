﻿MisOr allows religious events at 50% capacity for Holy Week

Misamis Oriental’s provincial inter-agency task force (IATF) addressing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) said Thursday it has decided to allow the holding of religious events for the Holy Week at 50-percent capacity.

Provincial IATF chief, Dr. Jerie Calingasan, said all religious activities in places of worship must also strictly adhere to established health protocols.

Calingasan said the rules also apply to non-religious tourist sites in the province.

However, the provincial IATF has prohibited outdoor religious activities, such as processions, “Stations of the Cross” activities, religious street plays, and other “analogous activities.”

The order takes effect from March 29 to April 3.

Calingasan also warned other non-religious tourist destinations to observe a 50-percent capacity on Easter Sunday, a time when people usually troop to beaches and resorts.

Meanwhile, Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan said the Catholic faithful should use the Holy Week this year for reflection and spiritual renewal despite the restrictions.

In his message, Cabantan said along with the 500th year of Catholicism in the Philippines, at least 14 Jubilee Churches would be open for a special mass this Sunday.

He said the churches include not only those in the city but also in Misamis Oriental and Camiguin provinces, where the archdiocese has jurisdiction.

“Each site may be adjusted based on each location’s situation based on the agreements between the parish (officials) and respective local government units,” he said.

Cabantan also called on the public to observe health protocols “since the aim was to spread the spiritual essence of the Holy Week and not the spread of Covid-19.”

Source: Philippines News Agency