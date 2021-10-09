﻿Misleading to compare DOH, LGU-bought ambulances: exec

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the ambulances procured by the agency and local government units are two different types.

In a virtual press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH-bought Type I ambulances while concerned local government units (LGUs) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) purchased patient-type transport vehicles.

“Ito pong mga na-procure noong 2019 ay na-deliver na at patuloy na ginagamit ng ating implementing units (These vehicles procured in 2019 were already delivered and are being used by our implementing units). It is misleading to compare the ambulances of the LGUs and the PCSO which are patient transport vehicles only,” she said.

Vergeire noted that patient transport vehicles are fitted with 10 to 12 pieces of equipment for the basic requirements of a patient.

Senator Panfilo Lacson last month alleged that DOH’s purchase of medical-grade ambulances was “overpriced” since LGUs that bought similarly equipped vehicles only spent PHP1.5 million per unit.

The DOH earlier said Type I ambulances are equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) equipment such as defibrillators, laryngoscopes with three-blade sizes, suction machines, immobilization devices, and communication equipment as prescribed under the licensing standards outlined in Administrative Order 2018-0001.

The procurement likewise included vehicle insurance, LTO registration, and orientation and training of end-users on the use and care of the ambulance and equipment.

Vergeire said that the approved budget for these type I ambulances was PHP2.5 million per unit but the DOH was able to get it at PHP2.2 million through competitive bidding.

In the same presser, the official also mentioned that the PHP2.7 billion worth of medicines, previously questioned by the Senate, were already distributed to the public.

Citing a COA report, Senator Lacson last August said billions of funds were wasted due to overstocked and expiring drugs from 2013 to 2020.

“We would like to respond to the claim on the PHP2.7 billion undistributed medicines, we have already submitted our clarification to the Senate and have stated that we have implemented the majority of the COA’s (Commission on Audit) recommendation from 2013 to 2020,” Vergeire said.

“We already distributed these to our hospitals and our countrymen already received these,” she added.

