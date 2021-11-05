﻿Minors still banned to loiter during ‘disciplinary hours’ in QC

:_ MANILA – Despite a move to lift the curfew in Metro Manila beginning Thursday, minors are still prohibited to loiter in public places from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Quezon City.

This, as Mayor Joy Belmonte signed a memorandum that contains updated guidelines for the Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region and some nearby provinces.

“In compliance with the Metro Manila Council Resolution released on Nov. 3, 2021, the enforcement of public safety hours shall hereby be suspended. However, minors are still prohibited from loitering in public places during the disciplinary hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. under Ordinance No. SP-2301s.2014,” the guidelines read.

Belmonte said persons below 18 years old and those above 65 years old, including pregnant women are still encouraged to stay at home “as much as possible.”

She, however, said minors and the elderlies may also leave home for essential reasons like to buy food and medicines, medical checkups, for vaccination purposes, and for other important appointments.

Fully vaccinated seniors may leave home even for leisure reasons provided that they should be able to present his or her vaccine card prior.

Minors may travel point-to-point within the city as long as they are accompanied by an adult guardian, according to the guidelines which took effect also on Thursday.

The city government also announced the reopening of designated child-friendly zones where minor children may go with their parents or guardians to play.

“Quezon Memorial Circle, the Ninoy Aquino Parks & Wildlife Center, and the La Mesa Ecopark are hereby designated as Child-Friendly Safe Zones where minors shall be allowed to engage in play or outdoor exercise, as long as they are accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult guardian,” the guidelines read.

Minimum health protocols including wearing of masks, physical distancing, and regular disinfection of high-touch areas will still be strictly enforced as the maximum capacity for public transportation that includes jeepneys, buses, taxis, and the like has been raised to 70 percent.

The city government has also increased the allowed capacity of tricycles to three passengers, specifically up to two persons in the cab or sidecar and one backrider.

Under the updated guidelines, e-trikes and similar vehicles shall have a maximum capacity of 70 percent provided that passengers must have both face masks and face shields.

For safety reasons, the driver should have a face mask but need not wear a face shield.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the city government said contact sports, whether indoor or outdoor, except under a bubble-type concept that has been approved by appropriate sports governing body are still not allowed in the city.

Other activities that are still prohibited in the city are the funfairs or “perya” and other kid amusement industries such as computer or gaming arcades, playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides, venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers, and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters, and cockfighting and the operation of cockpits.

The city government however clarified that live performances by disc jockeys, and performances of stringed instruments such as guitars with no singing, shall be allowed.

Source: Philppines News Agency