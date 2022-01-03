﻿Minors should register at PSA-PhilSys Davao office, not in malls

The 5 to 17 years old age group should register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) only at the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) office along Cabaguio Avenue here, not in malls.

PSA-PhilSys 11 regional office, in post on December 17, also reminded minors should have a guardian or parent with them and bring one valid identification card or a document stating the full name, birth date and address.

In case they don’t have one, they can bring a National Statistics Office or local civil registrar-authenticated birth certificate and one of the other ID documents in the PSA list.

“For those who have yet to register for PhilSys, they can go to any malls in the city since most malls have opened for PhilSys registration,“ the post read, referring to adults who want to get a Philippine Identification (PhilID) or national ID and join the 50,014,382 other Filipinos who have completed registration as of December 11.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency