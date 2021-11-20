﻿Mindanao’s longest flyover inaugurated in Davao del Norte

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday inaugurated here the longest flyover in Mindanao.

The 1.035-kilometer infrastructure, which cost PHP2.7 billion, is part of the “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration.

The project which started construction in 2017 is located in the most strategic intersection in this city as it is the convergence point of all vehicular traffic from towns, municipalities, and cities traversed by two major road corridors: Daang Maharlika or the Agusan-Davao Road and Surigao Davao Road.

The intersection also serves as a gateway to the northern provinces of Mindanao which draws traders of agricultural products, manufacturers, and investors in the services sector in the Davao Region (Region 11).

In his speech during the inauguration, DPWH Secretary Roger Mercado said the project is a dream come true for the people of the Davao Region.

“This project would decongest and solve the problem of traffic in Davao del Norte. I can see that Tagum is a very beautiful city. It has a big potential,” he said.

The project has a four-lane flyover bridge structure including a 485-meter long, four-lane approach road with a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall along Daang Maharlika (Agusan-Davao Road).

Meanwhile, Mayor Allan Rellon thanked the national government for the project as it will not only address traffic congestion but would encourage more businesses in the city.

“With this, big business groups are now signifying their intention to expand in Tagum City. Some said that the flyover will discourage businesses to come in but it is the opposite,” he said.

Rellon added that the multi-billion project is a welcome development as it helps boost the economy of the city.

“With the constant guidance of the divine providence and the effective coordinative efforts between the local government units and the national agencies, together we can achieve more for the good of the people. More major projects are welcome in Tagum City and we are always eager to welcome new developments,” he added.

