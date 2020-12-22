﻿MinDA eyes establishment of bamboo development council

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) will initiate the organization of the Mindanao Bamboo Industry Development Council next year as the agency pursues its Green Mindanao Project which promotes environment-friendly agricultural production.

Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, MinDA chairman, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday the organization of the bamboo council supports the private sector’s move with the recent establishment of a bamboo processing facility in Malaybalay, Bukidnon.

“The Bukidnon Giant Bamboo Resources Corp. (BGB) has established post-harvest facilities for bamboo “to treat, dry and process into slats, while doing integrated production from plantation to manufacturing of finished engineered bamboo products such as lumber/beams and boards, building materials (doors, jambs, moldings, etc) and furniture using the most modern technology in the wood-working industry,” he said.

He said Roderico Bioco, BGB chairman, has shared with him information about the bamboo processing facility that they have established in Malaybalay.

“After the informal briefing, I and Bioco agreed to work on the organization of the Mindanao Bamboo Industry Development Council to fully utilize the facilities and in the process boost the development of bamboo farming in Mindanao,” Piñol said.

He added that BGB is expanding postharvest and manufacturing facilities in Impasugong, Talakag, Cabanglasan, and Manolo Fortich (Bukidnon) and Claveria (Misamis Oriental).

“Core to the advocacy of BGB is engaging individual farmers and IP communities to expand bamboo propagation as an alternative source of income while able to address environmental concerns, especially the REDD+ (reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation) program of our government to meet GHG emission reduction commitment under the Paris Agreement. BGB is also pursuing its own bamboo plantation,” Bioco said in a text message, according to Piñol.

“Our aim is to create a solid corporate platform of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) to address at least seven of the 17 SDGs, reforest 100,000 hectares, mitigate the impact of global warming, improve water security and uplift the living standard of 100,000 families,” Bioco added.

Piñol said the organization of the bamboo council is part of the MinDA Industry Development Philosophy which aims to develop agriculture and fisheries by organizing and uniting the stakeholders who will be assisted through financing and market access.

He said ragtag farmers and fishermen’s groups are now being organized and provided with technical and financial capability training then provided with access to credit and finally marketing.

Source: Philippines News agency