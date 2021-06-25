﻿Millennial docs help speed up CDO vaccination drive

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Millennial doctors, aged between 25 and 40, are sparing some of their time from regular hospital and clinic duties to help the local government and the Department of Health here speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

In a featurette by the City Information Office on Friday, Dr. Kristine Angeli Llacuna, 30, said she and her colleagues volunteered because they wanted to be part of the solution to the pandemic.

“I encourage more health care workers, more doctors, to join us in the fight against Covid-19. The sooner we do this, the more of us who will do this, the sooner the fight will be won,” said Llacuna.

Already a volunteer in the “Doctors to the Barrios” program by DOH, Dr. Johaimen Maca-alang, 27, still finds time to serve at vaccination sites because he wants to see population protection achieved at the soonest possible.

Another Doctor to the Barrio volunteer, Dr. Rohaina Rataban, 27, screens vaccinees.

New DOH employee Dr. Katherine Imelda Marie F. Libres, 31, urged recent board passers to volunteer.

“It’s also nice that we can help teach the people on why (Covid-19) vaccines are important during this time,” she said.

VOLUNTEERS. Millennial medical doctors and other health care workers serve as volunteers in vaccination sites in Cagayan de Oro City. They were presented in a featurette by the City Information Office on Friday (June 25, 2021). (Photo courtesy of CDO-CIO)

In April, the City Health Office (CHO) called on medical doctors in the private sector to assist in vaccination drives.

CHO has partnered with three malls to become vaccination sites while one more mall has offered its cinema area to accommodate residents from uptown areas and hinterland villages.

Source: Philippines News Agency