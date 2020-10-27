﻿Millennial Dagupeños set up coffee shop to spur economic activity

Three millennials have opened a coffee business that encourages entrepreneurship among young people to boost economic activity and the tourism industry at the Bonuan Tondaligan beach here.

The coffee business of the trio –Karlo Mencias, Ian Carpio, and Romanoff Carandang– was named after Dagupan City’s zip code, 2400 Cold Brew.

“We used to hang out in La Union, go skimboarding, and drink brewed coffee afterward,” said Mencias as they are all skimboarders.

Mencias was unable to work in Baguio last March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The pandemic has also affected their hobbies, including coffee drinking at the beach while staring at the ocean.

It was then that an idea dawned on Mencias and his friends — learn to brew coffee and set up a business.

“I used to brew coffee when I was younger. I really love coffee,” Mencias said.

Their barista friend taught them how to brew coffee, and the 2400 Cold Brew was born.

The trio decided to sell their coffee online since owning a physical store is not practical yet considering the quarantine and their finances.

To further promote their product while trying to boost the city’s tourism industry, they launched a pop-up coffee shop in the uneven and sandy lot across the Bonuan Tondaligan beachfront.

Mencias said they approached their friend who owns a clothesline shop in the area, and asked him if they could set up a coffee shop.

Soon, they also invited other young entrepreneurs in the city from food, clothing and apparel, arts, among others.

The bazaar is now occupied by 10 local businesses and counting.

It has attracted both young and old alike, including from nearby towns, catering to their cravings while observing safety protocols.

The 2400 Cold Brew also supports pro-environment businesses as it has recently added using edible straws instead of plastic straws in its pop-up store.

The straws are made from rice and are being sourced from Alaminos City.

Nathaniel Jovero, a radio station technician who also has a business in the bazaar, said he is glad to be part of the project.

“This is a good thing. People make communities, communities grow larger, and the support of local products and entrepreneurs is overwhelming. This is what we need to cope up with the pandemic,” he said.

Jovero also encouraged his fellow youths to engage in entrepreneurship.

The bazaar also gained the support of locals and even the stall owners’ families.

Manny Mencias, Karlo’s father, is in full support of his son’s venture with his friends.

Manny said he is happy they are pursuing their passion.

“If there is one thing this pandemic taught us, it’s that everyone should be prepared. Many people lose jobs. If these young ones are already engaging in entrepreneurship at this young age, then I know that we are doing something good,” he said.

The bazaar is open on weekends depending on the weather condition.

Visitors and customers are advised to wear face masks and face shields and to observe physical distancing.

Source: Philippines News Agency