﻿Military lauds NCIP approval of resolutions vs. NPA atrocities

The military lauded the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples’ (NCIP) approval of four en banc resolutions addressing the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front’s (CPP-NPA-NDF) killings, continued atrocities, and exploitation of the indigenous peoples (IP).

The Army’s Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), in a statement on Oct. 28, said the move is a big leap in bringing justice to the long-neglected IP communities of the country which bear the brunt of the CPP-NPA-NDF’s continued killings, exploitation, recruitment, and other atrocities and acts of violence for decades.

“Let us all collaborate and use our resources to conduct an honest and credible investigation and bring justice and lasting peace to the IP communities,” it said.

The NCIP, in its October 20 ruling, approved the en banc resolutions pertaining to the CPP-NPA-NDF’s continued killing of IP leaders and members; radicalization, recruitment, and exploitation of IP youth; misrepresentation of the interests of the IPs through the establishment of IP organizations without consent; and continued exploitation of Bae Bibyaon, the culture bearer and highly respected “Bae” of the Matigsalug Indigenous Cultural Communities in San Fernando, Bukidnon.

The Eastmincom also urged all concerned government agencies and local government units to work together in adopting measures to address the problems by the CPP-NPA-NDF in IP communities.

“Once and for [let us] all end its menace by holding it responsible for its crimes through the filing of appropriate charges before domestic and international courts for violation of human rights and International Humanitarian Law,” it added.

The Eastmincom said the NCIP’s approval of the en banc resolutions was a bold step that spotlights the deplorable plights of the IPs under the CPP-NPA-NDF’s agenda of terror and violence.

The NCIP’s decision also sheds light on how the communist terrorist group (CTG) is using the IPs as “milking cows” to generate financial support from international organizations.

“Rest assured that the Eastmincom, to the fullest extent of its authority and resources, has already been working with other government agencies to help the IPs exercise their rights to self-determination and attain peace and development in their communities,” it said, assuring the public that it continues to investigate the atrocities by the CTG’s on the IPs.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in a statement Friday, expressed support for the NCIP’s move.

“We laud the issuance of four Commission En Banc Resolutions on October 20 that expose, condemn, and rally support against the exploitation, killing, and radicalization of ICC (indigenous cultural communities)/IPs by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army and its front organizations,” said AFP spokesperson, Army Col. Ramon Zagala.

He added that this will help bring justice to the victims of the communist movement’s atrocities.

“Our brothers and sisters have suffered long and hard at the hands of the CTG. We enjoin every Filipino to help us demand justice for the vulnerable and marginalized indigenous communities and peoples and protect them from further exploitation and violence by the CPP-NPA-NDF,” he added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF, meanwhile, has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency