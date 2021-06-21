﻿Michael Dasmariñas fails in world title bid

Filipino boxer Michael Dasmariñas failed to become a world champion again after Naoya Inoue knocked him out on Sunday (Philippine Time) at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Unlike in his last bout against a Filipino in which Nonito Donaire pushed him to the limit in 2019, Inoue made quick work of Dasmariñas, only needing three rounds for the finish as he successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association, and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles.

Inoue’s punching accuracy was on point in Round 1 as Dasmariñas was forced to play defense for most of the round.

Dasmariñas somehow got more active early into Round 2, but a solid left punch to the body from Inoue knocked him down for the eight count.

Dasmariñas made it into Round 3, but Inoue went for the stoppage there, starting with left hook to the liver area for the next knockdown.

Dasmariñas still stood up despite already feeling the pain in his right oblique, but another Inoue body shot prompted the referee to stop the contest at the 2:45 mark of the said round.

Inoue remains perfect in his professional boxing career with his 21st consecutive win against no losses while scoring his 18th career knockout.

On the other hand, Dasmariñas, the former International Boxing Organization champion who was named the mandatory challenger by the IBF, lost for the third time in his career against 30 wins and one draw.

Source: Philippines News Agency