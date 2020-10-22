﻿MIAA reduces inbound passengers of int’l flights to 2.5K

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has reduced the number of inbound passengers of international flights it will allow at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to 2,500 daily, from 3,000 previously.

“Effective today, only 2,500 will be allowed because of the Red Cross’ stoppage (of Covid-19 testing charged to PhilHealth),” MIAA Media Affairs Division head, Jess Martinez, told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

All passengers of inbound international flights are required to undergo a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test upon their arrival at NAIA, even if they have secured a negative RT-PCR test result before boarding their flights, Martinez said.

In its Facebook page, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) earlier announced that manual encoding of swab samples have been implemented since October 15.

“Ang PCG ang responsable sa pagkolekta, manu-manong pag-encode, at pagdala ng mga swab sample sa mga laboratoryo para masuri (The PCG is in charge of collecting, manual encoding, and delivery of swab samples to laboratories),” it said.

Because of the manual process, the PCG on Thursday said it has activated an IT team to improvise an automated encoding system. More frontline personnel were also deployed at the One-Stop Shops at NAIA, according to PCG’s Facebook post.

Returning Filipinos may choose from the following options at the One-Stop Shops:

* Private laboratories with test results in 12 hours, or one day, or two days, that can be availed of for PHP10,000, PHP7,000, and PHP4,000, respectively

* Red Cross – results can be expected in two to three days, and can be availed of for PHP3,500 for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and PHP4,000 for non-OFWs

* Government laboratories – free of charge, and minimum of five days to get the result

The Bureau of Quarantine will issue the swab test results, as well as the quarantine clearance for returning Filipinos, the PCG said.

