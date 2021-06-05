﻿MIA hosts Asia’s biggest outdoor car show

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), for the first time, will host on Saturday the two-day 10th edition of Bumper to Bumper in Cebu, the longest-running and the biggest outdoor car show in Asia.

Finding creative ways to maximize the available spaces at the airport, the event will also host the First Airport Drive-in and Ride-in movie in the country.

Bumper to Bumper x Cebu back to back with the first-ever LIVE MOORE (Mactan Off-road and Overlanding Expo) will run from June 5 to June 6 at the MCIA Car Park.

It will feature the best automotive mods and allow car clubs and car enthusiasts to show off their passion. Mods stand for the practice of modifying a production car to alter its appearance or to increase its performance.

“We are excited to host the hottest car and lifestyle community activity of the year in our very own iconic airport, arguably one of the most beautiful airports in the country. As a leading integrated engineering company in the Philippines, we are excited to see and showcase the Filipino ingenuity in automobile engineering, while providing guests with new activities this year,” GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. president Louie Ferrer said in a statement.

Bumper to Bumper x Cebu is being bannered by the two-division competition for cars and off-road vehicles, wherein various car clubs and enthusiasts will vie for the best mods in the pro and street categories.

Guests can also enjoy other activities such as food strips, product exhibits, and stunning 4×4 displays.

Aside from the annual car show competition, Bumper to Bumper x Cebu is also hosting a digital party for modern car enthusiasts that choose to stay home, food strips that showcase the best tasting foods in Cebu, and a car meet, Ferrer said.

Bumper to Bumper x Cebu is strictly enforcing health and safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks and face shields.

To ensure social distancing, online registration is required, and attendance is strictly by the slot given upon registration. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

Bumper to Bumper is considered the biggest, widest, and longest-running outdoor car show and lifestyle event in Asia.

The event has been bringing the car show not only to Manila but to 10 key cities, including Baguio, Batangas, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Laguna, La Union, Pampanga, and Pangasinan. They also expand to Canada and Singapore.

It is the only local car show known to do so, in its pursuit to bring the best of the best automotive mods across the Philippines.

The longest-running car show and automotive lifestyle event features the biggest production setup in any car show in Asia.

The event usually attracts a crowd of 70,000 car enthusiasts and spectators.

Activities include a two-division (Pro and Street category) car show competition, off-road vehicle display competition, engine roar competition, and a drive-in movie. (PNA)

