﻿Metro train ops suspended due to ‘Ulysses’

Operations of rail systems in Metro Manila have been suspended on Thursday due to flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

In a message to reporters, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said railway operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2), and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) are suspended “until further notice”.

“We will advise resumption of railway operations once all systems checks are done and cleared,” the DOTr said.

EDSA Busway operations, meanwhile, would resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, it said.

Earlier, the MRT-3 in a Facebook post advised that it would not operate as scheduled due to limited power supply and strong gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the PNR said it is currently monitoring the water level and ground condition of its train stations via its newly-launched “AI Surveillance System.”

Source: Philippines News Agency