﻿Metro Manila under lower Alert Level 2

_: MANILA – Metro Manila will be under a more relaxed Alert Level 2 quarantine classification starting Nov. 5 until Nov. 21, Malacañang announced on Thursday night.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, November 4, 2021, approved the de-escalation of the National Capital Region to Alert Level 2. This shall take effect beginning tomorrow, November 5, 2021 until November 21, 2021,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

The IATF also approved the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics to base the alert level assignments on data that is nearest to the implementation date.

“Starting December 1, 2021, alert level assignments shall be determined at every 15th and 30th of the month. Escalations, on the other hand, may be done at any time in the middle of the implementation period as warranted while de-escalations can only be done at the end of the 2-week assessment period,” he added.

Roque said the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF), together with the Regional Task Forces and Regional IATFs, were directed to provide weekly feedback on the progress and implementation on all areas identified for Alert Level System roll-out to the IATF.

The IATF, he said, also amended the guidelines on the implementation of Alert Levels System for Covid-19 Response in pilot areas to clarify the allowed movement of persons under varying alert levels.

Meanwhile, Roque said the NTF also approved the fourth phase of the National Action Plan Against Covid-19 (NAP Phase IV) using indices to measure the success of the implementation.

For Infection Management, the indices are the number of severe and critical cases per month, time gap from detection to isolation, and tests per case;

Vaccine Roll-out will rely on the total vaccines administered per capita, new vaccine doses administered per capita, and fully vaccinated individuals; and

For Socio-Economic Recovery, the indices are the Purchasing Managers’ Index by IHS Markit, google mobility to retail and recreation, and number of commercial airline passengers.

Under Alert Level 2, the following are allowed to operate, or be undertaken at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, and 70 percent outdoor venue capacity provided that workers of the said establishments are fully vaccinated against Covid-19:

–Venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE)

–Permitted venues for social events (parties, wedding receptions, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers)

–Visitor or tourist attractions (libraries, museums, galleries, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints)

–Amusement parks or theme parks

–Recreational venues (internet cafes, billiard halls, arcades, bowling alleys, swimming pools, and similar venues)

–Cinemas and movie houses

–Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for basic education subject to prior approval of the Office of the President

–Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and for technical-vocational education and training

–In-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, and funerals for Covid-19 cremains and non-Covid-19 deaths

–Licensure or entrance/qualifying examinations and authorized specialty examinations

–Dine-in services of food preparation establishments

–Personal care establishments such as barbershops, spas, salons, and other similar procedures, including home service options

–Fitness studios, gyms, and venues for individual non-contact exercise and sports

–Film, music, and television production

–Contact sports approved by the LGU

–Funfairs/peryas or kid amusement industries (playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides)

–Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences (karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters)

–Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household

Roque earlier said there is a “big possibility” that Metro Manila will be eased to Alert Level 2 before the forthcoming holidays.

He, however, reminded the public not to be complacent and continue observing minimum public health standards as holiday parties and other gatherings could lead to another surge in cases.

Source: Philppines News Agency