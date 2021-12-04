﻿Metro Manila cops to ‘work near home’ for holiday season

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will allow the deployment of police officers near their residences for the holiday season.

In a statement on Friday, NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said this is in compliance with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos’ promise to let police officers spend more time with their families during the holidays by working at the nearest police station from their homes.

“Whatever our CPNP (Philippine National Police chief) will say regarding this, guaranteed that we shall support and make it happen without compromising our task to keep Metro Manila safe and secure during the celebration of Christmas season and other holidays ahead,” Danao said.

Carlos has already directed the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management to come up with a plan on how to effectively implement the measure.

The work-near-home policy for police officers during the holiday season started during the term of then PNP chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to boost the morale of police officers nationwide and put an end to the sad scene of their children waiting in vain for their parents to come home on Christmas Eve.

“I myself experienced this. And I have accepted this as a matter of lifestyle which only uniformed servicemen will understand. I am grateful for my children for their sympathy but it sure is better if I was blessed with the chance to come home to them as most fathers do on Christmas Eve. This is what I wanted my men to experience and this is what I wanted them to do,” Danao said.

Meanwhile, Danao led the mass oathtaking and donning of ranks of some 2,522 newly promoted police officers at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Thursday.

A total of 221 police commissioned officers (PCOs) and 2,301 police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs) who successfully passed the rigid screening and deliberation of uniformed personnel for the Second Level Regular Promotion Program for Calendar Year 2021.

These include 498 police personnel who were promoted from the Regional Headquarters composed of 37 PCOs and 461 PNCOs; 342 from the Northern Police District composed of 38 PCOs and 304 PNCOs; Eastern Police District with 268 personnel composed of 23 PCOs and 245 PNCOs; Manila Police District with 496 and 42 PCOs and 454 PNCOs; Southern Police District with 40 PCOs and 454 PNCOs and from the Quezon City District is 41 PCOs and 383 PNCOs.

Danao also reminded the newly-promoted NCRPO personnel to always remember that every promotion connotes greater responsibility, aside from making it an inspiration and motivation to better serve the people.

He also advised and directed especially the PCOs to closely supervise every personnel on the ground for them to toe the line. Danao also ordered PNCOs to remain focused on their jobs.

Source: Philippines News Agency