﻿Merchants get reward for enticing APORs to move to Ilocos Norte

Merchants who are interested to partner with the provincial government of Ilocos Norte to attract APORs (Authorized Persons Outside Residence) to transfer to the province for work, study, or do business will be rewarded through the government’s “Move IN (Ilocos Norte) project.”

As a part of the province’s recovery program, the Move IN project aims to benefit both partner merchants and APORs by availing of some incentives when they do business in any part of the province.

To avail of the incentive program, the Ilocos Norte Investment Office said Thursday registration is now ongoing for those who wish to become partner merchants of the province.

For easier identification, the Ilocos Norte government will issue a Move IN Card to APORs who will register under the project. In return, they will be able to avail of exclusive product discounts and some other perks from partner merchants, according to the public advisory.

To register, interested groups or individuals may register at this link https://forms.gle/wJVVU47QKNP8cWEX6.

Once registered as a partner merchant, the business shall enjoy free promotion and priority referral from the Ilocos Norte government.

The deadline for registration is until May 15, 2021.

In early January, the provincial government experimented with the use of a “voucher scheme” to stimulate the local economy and cushion the effect of the global pandemic.

Shopping vouchers worth PHP200 each were distributed to target beneficiaries such as persons with disabilities and village front-liners, among others.

The gift cards worth a total of PHP2,000 per recipient can be redeemed in affiliate stores, and are only valid for non-essential products such as, but not limited to retail and apparel, home appliances and accessories, electronics and gadgets, and lifestyle services and entertainment.

Like the gift card scheme, Soya Cheng-Bueno, head of INvest, said Thursday the “Move IN” program is also part of the continuing Re-imagine to Stimulate Economy (RISE) program of the INvest Office, which focuses on the economic recovery of the province, particularly in helping local businesses as well as consumers.”

“We encourage our merchants to partner with us for promotion and marketing assistance. Together, we shall recover and heal as one,” she said.

