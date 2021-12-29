﻿Mentally-ill man faces parricide rap in Agusan Norte town

A man was charged with parricide after beheading his minor daughter in Agusan del Norte town.

In a statement on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the director of the Police Regional Office – Caraga, identified the suspect as William Pableo Becong, 46, of Purok 1, Barangay Malpoc, Buenavista town.

“The Buenavista municipal police station already filed the case of parricide against the suspect on Monday at the Agusan del Norte Provincial Prosecutors Office,” he said.

He added that the suspect beheaded his nine-year-old daughter who has special needs on December 25.

The suspect, known to have a mental illness in their locality, used a 14-inch machete in committing the crime, he said.

The suspect is now under the custody of the local police office in Buenavista after receiving medical treatment from the Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital due to self-inflicted wounds.

Source: Philippines News Agency