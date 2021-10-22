﻿Mempin assumes as new AFP CMO chief

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that Brig. Gen. Nolasco A. Mempin formally assumed the post of deputy chief of staff for Civil-Military Operations or J-7 Wednesday.

He replaced Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo who was appointed as 3rd Infantry Division commander.

Vice Admiral Erick Kagaoan, AFP deputy chief-of-staff, presided over the Change-of-Chief of Office ceremonies which took place at Silid Lapu-Lapu at AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“With his impressive track record, we are certain that Brig. Gen. Mempin is equipped with a wide range of knowledge and wisdom that will further steer OJ7 into achieving both its office strategic goals and its Civil Military Operations mandate,” he added,

Mempin is the former commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, 10th Infantry Division. As head of the brigade, he led the crafting of numerous peace and development programs anchoring on his brigade’s banner, “From Terrorism to Tourism”, while strengthening collaborations with local government officials.

He also served as the assistant division commander of the 10th Infantry Division where he supervised the conduct of Community Support Programs which resulted in several successful focused military operations.

Kagaoan, meanwhile, commended Arevalo for his successful stint as J-7.

“Maj. Gen. Arevalo comprehensively assessed the political, social, economic, and psychological dimensions of the AFP’s Civil Military Operations and facilitated significant partnerships and programs aptly in congruence with the trusts and programs of the AFP particularly its integral role in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency