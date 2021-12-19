﻿Meds, supplies allocated to ‘Odette’-hit areas: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) has prepositioned more than PHP12.35 million worth of drugs, medicines, and other medical supplies to provinces affected by Typhoon Odette.

In a Dec. 16 situational report released on Friday, the DOH said over PHP66 million worth of commodities is also available for deployment at its central office warehouse.

The agency’s Health Emergency Management Bureau, including its Centers for Health Development, meanwhile, had raised their code alert while continuing to monitor and report untoward incidents in their respective area of responsibility.

It added that the Philippine Red Cross Water has also made available water tankers in North Cotabato, Passi, Bacolod, Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Albay, and Batangas.

Based on the latest situation report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 11,859 families or 41,434 individuals were affected by the typhoon in 249 barangays in Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The agency is also validating one reported fatality and two injured.

