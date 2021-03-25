﻿Medical exemptions are for emergencies, DOT on Balesin program

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday warned against using the travel exceptions to circumvent the two-week National Capital Region (NCR) Plus restrictions.

This came in the wake of a report that the exclusive Balesin Island Club in Polillo, Quezon is offering a way for its guests to travel from the bubble via Clark under its “Anti-Covid Immunity Treatment Program”.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat underscored that the medical exemptions on government guidelines refer to “medical emergencies or those cases with urgency”.

“[The Interagency Task Force] resolution is clear. The exceptions for non-essential travel should not be used as a means to circumvent restrictions. There is a reason for the rule and the exceptions as well,” she said in a text message. “Our health workers just asked for two weeks. Let’s respect that.”

In a March 22 letter, reposted by ABS-CBN News, the Balesin Island Club acknowledged that non-essential travel is not allowed but noted the “exception with reference to travel for medical purposes”.

It told its members that the program was offered “after consultation with responsible government officials”.

On Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Resolution No. 104 that placed NCR and four nearby provinces – Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under general community quarantine (GCQ) bubble to contain the rising Covid-19 cases.

Only essential travel in and out of the five areas under the GCQ bubble will be allowed.

Source: Philippines News Agency