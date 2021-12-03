﻿Medical community seeks justice for slain hospital exec in CDO

Several medical organizations in the country on Thursday condemned the ambush-slay here of Dr. Raul Winston Andutan, medical director of the Maria Reyna-Xavier University Hospital (MRXUH).

In a statement, the Council for Health and Development condemned “in the strongest possible terms the senseless killing” of Andutan, who was gunned down at the corner of 12th and 29th Streets in Barangay Nazareth.

“He was known to his colleagues and patients as an excellent surgeon and a compassionate friend, father, and doctor. Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. Justice for Dr. Raul Winston Andutan!” the group said.

Considered one of the pillars of the organization, the Philippine Urological Association Inc. (PUA) also condemned the “atrocious act of violence to a peace-loving, friend, family man, (and) a good doctor.”

Andutan was the former president of the PUA and the Philippine Board of Urology.

The Health Action for Human Rights (HAHR) also condemned the killing, which it added to its list of unresolved cases involving attacks on medical practitioners.

“The death of Dr. Andutan confirms the continuing impunity in our country. We demand that perpetrators be arrested and punished,” the statement said.

During the investigation, Lt. Mirasol Capiña, Nazareth, police deputy station commander, said the doctor succumbed to three gunshot wounds, one of which hit him in the neck.

Of the six gunshots, three broke through and made holes in the car’s driver’s side window.

Capiña said Andutan was alone in the Toyota Fortuner he was driving.

The victim died at the hospital while being attended to by physicians, she said.

She said the scene of the crime operatives recovered six empty shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol.

Capiña said Andutan was on his way to the MRXUH from his residence in Barangay Macasandig when he was waylaid by the attackers.

“It’s possible that Dr. Andutan was followed by the gunmen from his home and shot him on the way,” she said.

She said investigators are now trying to establish the motive for the doctor’s killing.

Capiña added a bystander was hit by the victim’s vehicle as it rammed into a laundry shop after Andutan was shot.

The bystander, she said, broke a few ribs due to the impact of the crash.

A witness said he heard the first shot but ignored it thinking it was only a burst tire.

He said he paid no attention as other vehicles were passing by the area at the time of the incident.

“I didn’t mind the first shot, but when three more shots were fired, that’s when I took notice. I ducked and hit the ground,” he said, adding that he also heard two more shots before the victim’s vehicle stopped.

