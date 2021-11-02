﻿Media colleagues call for speedy resolution to Dinoy slay

Media outlets on Sunday expressed grief over the brutal death of reporter and radio anchor Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy in Davao del Sur.

Dinoy succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head and body inside his rented apartment along Mother Ignacia St., Poblacion Uno, Bansalan town around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A spot report released by Maj. Glenn Ipong hours after the incident indicated the still unidentified assassin barged into Dinoy’s unit that also serves as his makeshift office.

Co-occupants of the building also heard gun bursts.

Edith Caduaya of Newsline Philippines in Davao City, where Dinoy was a reporter, condemned the brutal killing and said they will not stop seeking justice, while Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas-Davao’s Roy Geonzon demanded a speedy investigation to identify the persons behind the attack.

“We appeal to the authorities to conduct a speedy investigation so that the motive and those behind the attack will be brought to justice,” said Benida Ramos of Digos City-based Energy FM 91.1 where Dinoy served as volunteer anchor.

“You’ve given me some of my happiest memories. I will remember you for as long as I live. Goodbye. Nodnod Yonid,” read the Facebook post of Francis Magbanua, a television reporter in the Davao Region and long-time friend of Dinoy.

The Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (DXND) based in North Cotabato where Dinoy worked as a stringer-reporter for a decade likewise expressed its shock over the incident.

“We appeal to the authorities for a fair and speedy investigation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and we encourage everyone to join us as we pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” DXND stated.

A witness alleged seeing a man leaving Dinoy’s room after the incident but could not clearly describe the suspect as a door obstructed his view.

Another witness, a minor, told police she heard gunshots, too, and as she looked from outside, saw a medium-built man wearing black cap, shorts, and t-shirt near the victim’s room.

She added the alleged gunman rode on a motorcycle driven by another man, whom she could not describe.

Scene of the crime operatives found six empty bullet cartridges, a fired bullet, and a deformed slug, the police report said.

Dinoy’s body was taken to the Centeno Medical Specialist Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

