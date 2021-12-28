﻿Mayor Sara warns of possible Covid-19 surge next year

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Monday expressed fear of a possible surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the city next year due to mass gatherings during the holiday season.

“[With] mass gatherings, as what happened last year, it is expected to fuel a surge of Covid-19 cases,” she said in a radio interview.

She said the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force has already predicted that a surge similar to last year’s holiday season could also happen anew.

“Especially now that the people saw a downtrend of cases, a lot of private gatherings happened,” Duterte added.

The mayor said she had also consulted with the health group of the response cluster about the possible surge.

“And the answer was– yes there will be a surge. What we are not certain as to how big it is, or how deadly. Meaning we do not know how many will die with the incoming surge,” Duterte said.

To reduce the possibility of a surge, Duterte reminded the Dabawenyos to continue adhering to minimum public health standards and get vaccinated.

“The public can help lessen or reduce the surge, and that is by not taking off your mask anywhere. I suggest wearing your mask even inside your household,” she added.

Duterte also reminded the public to practice physical distancing as she noted that some are no longer observing the protocol.

“We will remind the Prevention and Enforcement Cluster about their implementation of the MPHS in the areas where people converge,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency