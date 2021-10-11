﻿Mayor Sara tests positive for Covid-19

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Office of the City Mayor confirmed in a Facebook post Saturday night.

The statement said she has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation.

“The family requests for complete privacy at this time and respectfully urge the public to refrain from sending tokens for well wishes,” the statement reads.

Her office advised those who had close contact with Duterte in the last 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms, and undertake a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test five to seven days after exposure to her.

The presidential daughter’s scheduled trip to Singapore on October 5 to 8 was postponed as one of her companions tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency