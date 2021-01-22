﻿Mayon Volcano shows slight rise in abnormal behavior

Mayon Volcano in Albay is displaying a slight increase in abnormal behavior in the past 48 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Lignon Hill Observatory here reported on Thursday.

Phivolcs observed a faint crater glow, recorded 10 volcanic earthquakes and 676 tons of sulphur dioxide emission, which is higher than the threshold of 500 tons a day, and a lava dome.

Paul Alanis, Phivolcs-Bicol resident volcanologist, said in an interview they are on close watch of the volcano although the changes in its abnormal parameters remain “slight.”

“But because we know the characteristics of Mayon which sometimes is erratic and unpredictable, we do not want to be relaxed and take chances,” Alanis told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Phivolcs also said electronic tilt data showed short-term deflation of Mayon’s middle slopes since July 2020 after a non-steady inflation from late 2019 to mid-2020.

“Continuous GPS (Global Positioning System), however, recorded longer-term inflation of the lower to middle slopes since July 2019. Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” it added.

Phivolcs reminded the public that Mayon remains under Alert level 1, which means it is in an abnormal state.

The agency said although no magmatic eruption is imminent as of now, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) from Mayon due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.

Source: Philippines News agency