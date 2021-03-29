﻿Mati City named outstanding coastal community

Davao Oriental’s capital Mati City has been named the regional winner of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ (BFAR) 2020 Malinis at Masaganang Karagatan (MMK) Search for Outstanding Coastal Community.

During Friday’s awarding ceremony, Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat received a PHP2-million cheque and a plaque of recognition from BFAR.

Rabat said the prize would be used for the continuing mangrove protection in Guang-Guang Mangrove Park and for additional budget for the fisherfolks in Mati.

“This award recognizes our perseverance for fisheries protection and conservation and managing our aquatic resources. Next stop, nationals,” Rabat said.

Mati City will automatically vie for the national level competition of MMK this year.

With or without an award, Rabat said the city government remains committed to protecting the environment.

“Because the Mati City would not be where we are now without these abundant marine resources,” she added.

Meanwhile, San Isidro town Mayor Justina Yu also received a PHP1-million cheque and a plaque of recognition while the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) received PHP500K and plaque of recognition for winning second and third place, respectively.

The Search for MMK aims to recognize outstanding initiatives and contributions of coastal municipalities or cities to sustainable fisheries management.

The MMK is the banner program of the DA-BFAR which aims to promote fisheries protection and conservation centers on the significance of sustainably managing the fisheries and aquatic resources and promotes stakeholder’s engagement in the cause of resource protection and conservation.

It also aims to recognize outstanding initiatives and contributions of coastal municipalities/cities to sustainable fisheries management.

The contest has five general criteria: no illegal fishing, observance of the closed fishing season, the establishment of marine protected areas, clean coastal waters without domestic and industrial wastes, and effective mangrove protection and rehabilitation program

