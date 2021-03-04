﻿Mati City holds 3-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Mati City’s local government in Davao Oriental is conducting a three-day information dissemination campaign on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination starting Wednesday, an official said.

Mati City Information Officer Ben Jason Tesiorna said Mayor Michelle Rabat will lead the City Health Office team in the information dissemination to convince Matinians to shore up confidence in the government’s vaccination program.

“The city government identified 24,000 individuals who belong to the vulnerable sector as the priority for the vaccination,” Tesiorna told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview.

Tesiorna said the priority groups include the Covid-19 front-liners, senior citizens, and families in the lowest income bracket.

He said the team visited 10 barangays on the first day, conducting rounds of meetings with village officials to ensure that residents understood the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Mati LGU (local government unit) aims to educate Matinians with regards to Covid-19 vaccine — why is it important, what are the side effects, is the vaccine safe, and other questions to be asked during the program,” Tesiorna said.

Source: Philippines News Agency