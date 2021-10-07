﻿Mass ushers COC filing of Iloilo mayor’s team

A thanksgiving mass, instead of the usual pompous celebration, was offered to usher the Team Uswag Iloilo’s filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) at the office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here on Wednesday.

Team Uswag, meaning progress, is the team headed by re-electionist Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas.

“We pray for God’s enlightenment and guidance on the endeavor we want to pursue. We don’t need any grand event, but it is always important to thank the Almighty for all the years He had lead me, and ask for His continuous guidance and protection as we strive to create a more progressive City of Love,” said Treñas in his Facebook page.

After the thanksgiving mass at the Nuestra Señora De La Paz Y Buen Viaje in La Paz district, City Administrator Melchor Tan filed the COC of Treñas, re-electionist Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, and their slate at the local council.

Running for the Sangguniang Panlungsod seats are incumbent councilors Lawyers Frances Grace Parcon and Rommel Duron, Alan Zaldivar, Ely Estante, Rudolf Ganzon, and Carlos “Jojo” Javellana and new aspirants Lawyer Rex Sarabia, Miguel Treñas, Johnny Young, Dr. Urminico Baronda Jr., Lawyer Sedfrey Cabaluna and John Eric David.

City Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda, who is gunning for her second term, personally filed her COC.

In an interview, Comelec elections assistant Jonathan Sayno said that as of October 6, a total of 21 candidates have already filed their COCs: Two candidates for the lone congressional seat, two for the mayoral post, one for vice mayor, and 16 for the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Sayno said that more candidates are expected to file before the October 8 deadline.

“The filing of COC is smooth but it could not be avoided that there were defects or discrepancy. We help them fix to ensure that the entries are correct,” he said.

The common error, he said, is the name to appear in the official ballot.

In case there are wrong entries, the candidates should be the ones to erase and put their initials on the corrected portion and not the Comelec.

Source: Philippines News Agency