﻿Maritime bodies vow to address Matnog-Allen route congestion

The maritime sector of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has pledged to work together to resolve congestion and delay problems at the Matnog, Sorsogon-Allen, Northern Samar maritime route.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said additional measures are being rolled out to lessen the inconvenience experienced by travelers, cargo owners, and other port stakeholders following the damage caused by Typhoon Odette last December.

The PPA, it said, will accelerate the repairs on facilities damaged by the typhoon at the Port of Matnog “in order to encourage additional frequency of vessel calls from existing, and other vessel operators looking to service the route.”

To ensure better scheduling and predictability of vessels, it said MARINA will “strictly enforce” an on-time turnaround of trips for these ships.

“Meanwhile, the PCG shall take over the management of queueing of vehicles leading towards the Port of Matnog,” the joint statement read.

On Tuesday, full commercial operations of the Matnog-Allen and vice versa route have resumed.

The PPA as well as MARINA and PCG, however, warned of “temporary discomfort and delays” in traversing the “traditional route” going to Visayas and Mindanao through the Ports of Matnog, Allen, Liloan in Southern Leyte, and Lipata in Surigao del Norte due to the damages to ports and harsh sea conditions.

Source: Philippines News Agency