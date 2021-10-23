﻿’Maring’ donation drive in La Union draws P6-M in goods

The provincial government of La Union has so far received PHP6 million worth of in-kind donations being distributed to augment relief operations for the families affected by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Maring.

In an interview on Friday, La Union provincial information officer Adamor Dagang, said the donations were from different organizations, national government agencies, and volunteers from all over the country.

“The donations include food, beverages, medicines, disinfectants, hygiene kits, and personal protective equipment. These are being augmented to the relief packs given to different municipalities unless the donation was already packed before given to the provincial government,” he said.

The province was placed under a state of calamity due to the effects of Maring while the funds are being utilized for the recovery efforts including funding for the farmers and fisherfolks who have lost their source of income.

“We are still accepting donations at the Pasalubong Center here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays for those who want to donate,” Dagang said.

As of October 14, in the initial damage report on STS Maring in La Union, 259 barangays, 38,812 families, 135,881 persons, and 4,263 houses were affected.

A total of PHP369.3 million worth of agricultural products were damaged including rice, corn, vegetables, and fisheries while livestock damage included carabao, cattle, chicken, duck, fighting cock, goat, sheep, swine, and turkey amounted to PHP5.2 million.

The initial infrastructure damage report shows PHP63.1 million worth of damage on 17 roads while initial damage on 14 agri-infra projects cost PHP48,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency