﻿Marines seize P1.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Maguindanao

Soldiers have intercepted a cargo truck loaded with smuggled cigarettes worth PHP1.4 million concealed along with agriculture products in sacks, the military here said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Marine troopers intercepted the contraband inside an Isuzu Elf cargo truck at a checkpoint Wednesday in Barangay Kidama, Matanog, Maguindanao.

Uy said the smuggled goods were being escorted by armed men identified as Karim Omar and Abdullah O Saidan, allegedly members of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), based on their identification cards.

He said the contraband came from Zamboanga City and transported by boat to the coast of Lanao del Sur, and then by truck to this province.

The smuggled goods and two MNLF personalities were turned-over to Matanog Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“We will remain vigilant to prevent any unlawful activities, especially those syndicate groups involved in hampering our trade and to protect Philippine economic, environmental, and security interests,” Uy said

Source: Philippines News agency