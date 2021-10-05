﻿Marines, PDEA nab 3, seize P6.8-M shabu in Tawi-Tawi

Joint military and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives have arrested three suspected big-time drug personalities and seized PHP6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Tawi-Tawi, military officials announced Monday.

Maj. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), identified the arrested suspects as Rodimer Hamsiri Sappari, 21; Nurmilyn Suldi Majid, 26; and Hatta Muialib Sakiral, 28, all of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Rosario said the suspects were arrested by joint operatives of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-12 (MBLT-12) and PDEA around 4:40 p.m. Saturday along Bagay Street in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao.

Seized from the suspects were a kilogram of suspected shabu worth PHP6.8 million, marked money, three wallets, a bag, three identification cards, one brown paper bag, and two plastic pieces of cellophane.

“The intensive planning and coordination led to the successful execution of the buy-bust operation,” Col. Romeo Racadio, Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi commander, said Monday.

Racadio said the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the PDEA-9 for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

Rosario said they will continue to conduct law enforcement support operations with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

“Rest assured that the military units under the Western Mindanao Command will continue to attune its efforts particularly on the government’s campaign against prohibited drugs,” Rosario said.

Source: Philippines News Agency