﻿MARINA regulates ships’ harmful anti-fouling paints, systems

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has issued new rules and regulations on the application of anti-fouling paints and systems in ships to prevent the use of harmful substances.

In a statement on Tuesday, MARINA said these rules and regulations, issued through MARINA Memorandum Circular No. SR-2020-04, aims to minimize if not completely eliminate, the environmental effects of “organotin compounds” in anti-fouling systems (AFS) that prevent the attachment of unwanted organisms on ship hulls.

“Organotin compounds, which act as biocides in anti-fouling systems, persist in the water, killing sea life, harming the environment, and possibly entering the food chain,” the statement read.

The new rules and regulations, it said, cover all MARINA-registered shipbuilding, ship repair, boat building, boat repair, and shipbreaking entities.

All Philippine-registered domestic and international-going ships, ships operating under the Philippine flag, foreign-registered ships entering the Philippine maritime jurisdiction, and all ships entering a port, shipyard, or offshore terminal in the country are also covered by the fresh rules and regulations.

It said that the application, reapplication, installation, or use of harmful AFS on shops—even while in any port, shipyard, or offshore terminal—shall be prohibited and restricted.

For ships as long or longer than 24 meters and/or weighs 400 gross tonnages and above also need to be issued with an AFS certificate and records of its AFS—both need to be carried on board at all times.

“Failure to comply with the anti-fouling system controlled under the International Convention on the Control of Harmful Anti-Fouling Systems in Ships (AFS Convention) shall undergo repair or replacements to completely comply with the said convention,” MARINA said.

In addition, it said all MARINA-registered shipyards, boatyards, shipbreaking yards, are required to properly dispose—collect, handle, treat, and dispose in a safe and environmentally sound manner—of any waste from the application or removal of an AFS.

Anti-fouling paint is a commercially available underwater hull paint applied on the outer layer to the hull of a ship or a boat to slow the growth or ease the detachment of subaquatic organisms that attach to the hull.

