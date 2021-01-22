﻿Marikina lauds MMDA’s move to prevent future flooding

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro on Thursday welcomed the decision of newly-installed Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos Jr. to assign permanent personnel for dredging activities and restoration of dikes to prevent future flooding in the city.

“The MMDA promised to assist the city in its dredging operations that aim to increase the water carrying capacity of Marikina River and prevent future flooding,” Teodoro said after Abalos and MMDA personnel met with the city officials at the city hall.

Teodoro said Abalos has seen the need to restore the dikes in Provident Village which was heavily devastated again by floods during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in November last year.

He also thanked the MMDA for helping the city before and after the devastation of Ulysses, saying the MMDA personnel collected around 950,000 cubic meters of debris left by the typhoon.

Abalos has been visiting local governments in Metro Manila to assess the needs in their areas and to have better coordination with the agency.

“Inassess namin for the future kung ano ‘yung pwede naming gawin like number one kung ano ‘yung mga dredging na gagawin namin. Tapos template na yung nangyari last time, ‘yung mga rubber boats ba kailangang mas malaking mga bangka. Kung anong mga lugar ang i-de-declog pa ngayon, at mag-a-assign na kami ng tao dito for this para permanente na dahil tuwing umuulan, that’s topography ng Marikina, eh (We assess what we can do in the future like dredging. Then we will use as template on what happened before, what size of rubber boats will be needed, what areas need to be unclogged and we will assign permanent personnel because during rainy days, that’s topography of Marikina),” Abalos said.

The dredging is part of MMDA programs in coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways, he added.

Abalos, former mayor of Mandaluyong, also lauded Teodoro for leading Marikina’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response by taking the initiative in building its own molecular diagnostics laboratory.

He said the proactive response Marikina towards Covid-19 is very commendable.

Abalos also said MMDA is eyeing to expand the operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) and build a ferry terminal at the Marikina River, adding it will provide commuters with a faster mode of transportation.

At present, the MMDA’s ferry service remains free of charge to entice the public to patronize PRFS.

“Iyong tinatawag naming ferry boat ng MMDA kasi ay libreng sa ngayon. Baka puwedeng na ho dito sa Marikina para mga taga-Marikina, Rizal, San Mateo, mag-pe-ferry papuntang Maynila; hindi na kayo makikipagbunuan sa traffic (The MMDA ferry boat is free for now. It could serve here so that those from Marikina, Rizal, and San Mate will use ferry going to Manila. There’s no need for you to endure traffic),” Abalos told Teodoro.

He said Teodoro will inform MMDA on the strategic location where they will build ferry terminal along the Marikina River.

Source: Philippines News agency