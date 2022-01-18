﻿Marcos included in final list of candidates for 2022 polls

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be part of the final list of candidates for the May 9, 2022 polls, an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday.

Comelec – Education and Information Department Director Elaiza David said the name of the former senator will be on the official ballot since other cases against him have yet to be resolved.

“Since his cases are still pending and the ballot faces are already ready, we are expecting to see him (Marcos) on the ballot,” she said in a virtual press briefing.

Five petitions to cancel Marcos’ certificate of candidacy and disqualify him from the polls are still awaiting resolutions.

Two petitions have already been dismissed by the Comelec Second Division.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in case a candidate is disqualified before the elections but after the ballots have been printed, “obviously the name will remain on the ballot”.

In the event Marcos’ party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, will not be able to substitute him in case of a disqualification, all votes for Marcos will be invalid.

“Any vote garnered by that name on the ballot will be considered stray,” Jimenez said.

In case there will be a replacement, all votes will be credited to the substitute, who must have the same surname.

“It’s not necessarily a member of the family, but he/she has to have the same surname,” Jimenez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency