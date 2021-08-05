﻿Marcial epitomizes toughness of true Pinoy soldier: AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday honored Eumir Felix Marcial, a member of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), for bagging a bronze medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines is proud of A1C (Airman First Class) Eumir Marcial in his stint in boxing in the 2020 Olympics, giving our country a bronze medal,” AFP public affairs office chief, Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata, said in a statement.

He added that Marcial fought hard and showed the toughness of a true Filipino soldier.

“We thank A1C Marcial as this is sure to further inspire his fellow service members to excel in their respective fields,” Zata added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also congratulated Marcial for his achievement.

“He displayed incredible mettle and skill in the ring; his last match was a hard-fought competition between two world-class athletes. We thank him for the pride and glory he has brought to the Filipino people despite the odds,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana also praised the soldier-athlete for the hard work, courage, and sportsmanship that he exhibited at the prestigious sporting event.

“Together with the rest of the nation, we are proud of you, A1C Marcial!” he added.

Marcial’s Olympic stint ended after falling to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak who won via split decision at the semi-final round of the men’s middleweight event at the Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital.

The Philippines is now assured of four Olympic medals, following the gold medal win of Marcial’s fellow Air Force member Hidilyn Diaz in the women’s 55-kg. weightlifting event and a silver medal from Nesthy Petecio who lost to Japan’s Sena Irie in the final round of the women’s flyweight division.

Another Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam is now assured of a silver medal after defeating Japan’s Ryomei Tanaka in the semi-finals of the men’s flyweight event.

He will try to clinch another gold medal for the Philippines as he faces Galal Yafai of Great Britain in the final round set on Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency