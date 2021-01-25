﻿Marawi police tags ex-mayor’s son in jewelry heist

Police on Sunday tagged the son of former Marawi Mayor Fahad “Pre” Salic as among the four suspects in the robbery of a jewelry store in Marawi City.

S/Sgt. Amador Rosales, investigator-on-case of Marawi City Police Station, said the store owner, Noaim Mohammad Macaraya, identified Mahid Salic as the one who pointed a gun at him while the three other suspects broke the glasses where the items of jewelry were kept.

Police said it was past 12 noon on Jan. 16 when four armed men entered the Layl-Haya jewelry shop in Barangay Sugod.

One man pointed a gun at Macaraya while the three others took all the jewelry and cash at the counter amounting to PHP2.6 million.

“The victim sustained stab wounds and bruises all over his body because he fought back. The suspects mauled him inside the store. He was stabbed using (a) pointed object. He was brought to the hospital but was discharged the following day,” Rosales said.

The suspects fled using their vehicle, a gray Ford Everest.

Using the information provided by the witnesses, police conducted pursuit operation against the suspects and recovered the getaway vehicle around 2 p.m. on that same day inside a residential compound in Barangay Maranao Timber in Ditsaan Ramain, Lanao del Sur, some eight kilometers away from Marawi City.

The compound is owned by a certain Nasif Comacasar, the father of Mahid’s wife, Rohanie Macalaba Comacasar.

Rosales said Rohanie confirmed that her husband, Mahid, left their house around 10 a.m. on that same day but did not know of his itinerary.

Mahid was not around when the police arrived. Rohanie provided to the police a photo of Mahid which was presented to the victim for possible identification.

“The victim, who is the complainant of the case, positively identified Mahid as one of the suspects because he is not wearing any mask at all,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Pantaleon Jr., Marawi City chief of police.

Pantaleon said the store has no security guard.

During a search inside the getaway vehicle, police seized a .45-caliber replica pistol and a pencil case with six empty plastic sachets with residue of a substance believed to be shabu, aluminum foil and disposable lighters.

The jewelry and cash were not found.

On Jan. 22, Mahid and his three companions were charged with robbery.

